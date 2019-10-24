Microsoft offering up to $230 off select Xbox One bundles

Microsoft is having a pretty massive sale on 14 Xbox One bundles with one bundle even being discounted by $230 CAD.
Depending on if you want an Xbox One S or X the discounts are different, but almost every bundle comes with either a game or two, some accessories or an Xbox Game Pass subscription.
Some of the best deals are as follows:
- Limited Edition Gears 5 Xbox One X bundle – 1TB – $499 (save $100)
- Gears Xbox One X bundle – 1TB – all Gears games – $499 (save $100)
- Forza Horizon 4 Lego Speed Champions Xbox One X bundle – 1TB – $499 (save $100)
- Robot White Xbox One X bundle with second controller – 1TB – $469 (save $194)
- Xbox One S Digital Edition – Minecraft, Sea Of Thieves, Fortnite – 1TB – $219 (save $80)
- Xbox One X with The Division 2 – 1TB – $469 (save $230)
You can check out the rest of the sales on Microsoft’s website. The company is also holding a sale on games.
Source: Microsoft
