PREVIOUS
News

Microsoft offering up to $230 off select Xbox One bundles

You can pick up the new all-digital Xbox One S for cheap now too

Oct 24, 2019

9:09 PM EDT

0 comments

Microsoft is having a pretty massive sale on 14 Xbox One bundles with one bundle even being discounted by $230 CAD.

Depending on if you want an Xbox One S or X the discounts are different, but almost every bundle comes with either a game or two, some accessories or an Xbox Game Pass subscription.

Some of the best deals are as follows:

You can check out the rest of the sales on Microsoft’s website. The company is also holding a sale on games. 

Source: Microsoft

Related Articles

News

Oct 24, 2019

8:06 PM EDT

Crave to host free Seinfeld 30th anniversary screening in Toronto

News

Oct 24, 2019

7:07 PM EDT

Aladdin and The Lion King getting Nintendo Switch, SNES, Genesis re-release

News

Oct 24, 2019

6:47 PM EDT

Samsung unveils Exynos 990 processor and new 5G modem

News

Oct 24, 2019

4:21 PM EDT

UBreakifix offers same-day repairs on Pixel 4 devices

Comments