New Shaw BlueCurve Home app lets users manage their home’s Wi-Fi

Shaw is set to release a new app called BlueCurve Home that lets customers control their home’s Wi-Fi connections.
The BlueCurve Home app will be compatible with the BlueCurve Gateway modem, Shaw’s hub of customers’ in-home content and connectivity experience.
According to Shaw, the app will give customers the following features:
- Pause Wi-Fi access on any or all devices connected to the home network
- Create profiles to control network access, organize connected devices and assign them to family members
- View all connected devices and give them nicknames for easy reference
- Easily view and change their modem’s Wi-Fi password
- Set parental controls to manage content, balance online time with dinner time, together time and bedtime schedules
- Monitor internet usage by profile and devices
- Troubleshoot issues easily
- Self-install BlueCurve Pods and reset their BlueCurve Gateway modem
BlueCurve Gateway modem users can download the app starting April 5th on iOS and Android.
In addition to the BlueCurve Home app, Shaw will launch special BlueCurve Pods that can expand in-home coverage by creating a mesh Wi-Fi network that reduces Wi-Fi dead spots. The Pods come in an easy-to-install hexagon shape that can be plugged directly into electrical outlets.
All customers with a Shaw BlueCurve Gateway modem can rent BlueCurve Pods in packs of three for $10 per month through the BlurCurve
Initially, Shaw will only offer the BlueCurve Pods in Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan, although the company promises a rollout to “additional markets within Shaw’s footprint in the coming months.”
“The introduction of Shaw BlueCurve technology is the latest way we are delivering more value and intelligence to our customers’ homes,” said Zoran Stakic, COO and CTO of Shaw, in a press statement.
