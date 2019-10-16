News
PREVIOUS|

One of Netflix’s marquee Christmas movies was filmed in Ontario

The film was also directed by a Canadian

Oct 16, 2019

1:57 PM EDT

0 comments

Netflix Knight Before Christmas

Earlier this week, Netflix unveiled its slate of Christmas movies that will begin streaming in the holidays.

One of these films, Knight Before Christmas, was filmed in parts of Ontario’s cottage country.

As noted by Narcity, the romantic comedy was shot in the Muskoka Region, among other parts of the province.

According to Netflix, the film follows an English knight who was transported by a sorceress from the medieval era to the present day. While there, he finds himself falling for a high school science teacher.

Knight Before Christmas was directed by Vancouver’s own Monika Mitchell (Sugar Babies) and stars Vanessa Hudgens (High School Musical) and Josh Whitehouse (the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel).

Knight Before Christmas begins streaming on Netflix on November 21st.

Image credit: Netflix

Via: Narcity

Related Articles

Resources

Oct 12, 2019

6:09 PM EDT

Streaming in Canada this week on Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix [October 7 — 13]

News

Oct 10, 2019

12:45 PM EDT

Netflix greenlights animated series from Oscar-nominated Pixar veteran

News

Oct 8, 2019

7:03 PM EDT

Andy Ruiz-Anthony Joshua fight to stream exclusively on DAZN in Canada

News

Oct 15, 2019

5:59 PM EDT

Google’s Live Caption feature is exclusive to Pixel 4 at launch

Comments