Public Mobile ‘special offer’ features $58 for 10GB of 3G data with Autopay

Telus’ Public Mobile brand has a new ‘special offer’ available now. The new plan offers $58 CAD for 10GB of data at 3G speeds with Autopay.
According to iPhone in Canada, the carrier’s website will list the special offer soon, but as of right now it’s only available if you sign in to your Public Mobile account.
The plan offers $60 per month, though with Autopay, you get a $2 discount. Not only does it come with 10GB of data, but it also features unlimited Canada and U.S. talk, unlimited global texting and call display and voicemail.
If you’re fine with 3G speeds, this plan is a decent option. However, Telus’ Peace of Mind 10GB of unlimited data for $75, is a better deal. Or, you can also get a similar $70 for 15GB plan at Koodo that features 4G speeds.
We’ve reached out to Public Mobile for more information regarding this new special offer.
Source: iPhone in Canada
Comments