News
PREVIOUS|

Andy Ruiz-Anthony Joshua fight to stream exclusively on DAZN in Canada

Oct 8, 2019

7:03 PM EDT

0 comments

Clash on the Dunes

Sports streaming service DAZN has secured the exclusive Canadian streaming rights for the boxing rematch between Andy Ruiz, Jr. and Anthony Joshua.

The two first fought on June 1st at Madison Square Garden, with Ruiz ultimately toppling then-undefeated heavyweight world champion Joshua.

Their rematch will take place on Saturday, December 7th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Leading up to that match, DAZN Canada will also stream the following fights:

  • October 5th – Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko
  • October 12th – Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyrone Spong
  • October 26th – Regis Prograis vs. Josh Taylor (WBSS Junior Welterweight Final)
  • November 2nd – Canelo Alvarez vs. Sergey Kovalev
  • November 7th – Naoya Inoue vs. Nonito Donaire (WBSS Bantamweight Final)
  • November 9th – KSI vs. Logan Paul II
DAZN Canada costs $20 CAD/month or $150/year. A free 30-day trial is available.
The service available on Android, iOS, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, gaming consoles and DAZN.com.

Related Articles

News

Sep 20, 2019

6:33 PM EDT

Here’s what’s coming to DAZN Canada in October 2019

News

Oct 8, 2019

3:59 PM EDT

Apple picks up Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds Christmas musical for Apple TV+

News

Aug 26, 2019

9:01 PM EDT

Here’s what’s coming to DAZN Canada in September 2019

News

Jun 5, 2018

12:04 PM EDT

Sportsnet will have a live hockey show on Twitter next hockey season

Comments