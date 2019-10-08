Andy Ruiz-Anthony Joshua fight to stream exclusively on DAZN in Canada

Sports streaming service DAZN has secured the exclusive Canadian streaming rights for the boxing rematch between Andy Ruiz, Jr. and Anthony Joshua.
The two first fought on June 1st at Madison Square Garden, with Ruiz ultimately toppling then-undefeated heavyweight world champion Joshua.
Their rematch will take place on Saturday, December 7th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Leading up to that match, DAZN Canada will also stream the following fights:
- October 5th – Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko
- October 12th – Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyrone Spong
- October 26th – Regis Prograis vs. Josh Taylor (WBSS Junior Welterweight Final)
- November 2nd – Canelo Alvarez vs. Sergey Kovalev
- November 7th – Naoya Inoue vs. Nonito Donaire (WBSS Bantamweight Final)
- November 9th – KSI vs. Logan Paul II
