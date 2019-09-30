Business
Election 2019: Green Party would create ‘robot tax’ for companies

Sep 30, 2019

9:24 AM EDT

If elected, the Green Party of Canada will enact a “robot tax” that forces companies to pay a tax every time they replace a human with a machine.

The tax would be equivalent to the income tax a laid-off employee would pay.

GPC Leader Elizabeth May said the revenue generated from the robot tax would then fund education and retraining programs for workers, according to The Canadian Press.

May also wants legislation that would “govern ethical, environmental, social and economic implications of widespread use of [artificial intelligence].”

More recently, the GPC also revealed its plans for privacy and security if the party is elected.

Source: The Canadian Press

