McDonald’s starts testing plant-based Beyond Meat Burgers in Ontario

Attention Canadian plant-based burger fanatics: McDonald’s is stepping into the ring with a Beyond Meat Burger test in nine cities across Ontario.
Twenty-eight McDonald’s locations in the nine towns across southwestern Ontario are going to be offering a new burger called the P.L.T., which stands for Plant Lettuce Tomato. Odd naming aside, the burger is stacked with a Beyond Meat patty, cheese, tomato, onions, ketchup, mustard and mayonnaise.
Even though it looks tasty, it will be interesting to see if rotten ron’s can compete in Canada. Tim Hortons has recently scaled back its plant-based offerings, but A&W’s Beyond Meat Burger has had a much more positive reception.
While this is interesting news, unless you live in London, Sarnia, Strathroy, St. Thomas, Ingersoll, Woodstock, Tillsonburg, Exeter or Alymer in Ontario, you’re out of luck. You can find a specific list of locations within those towns on McDonald’s website.
McDonald’s is testing the burger out for 12 weeks starting on September 30th for $6.49 CAD.
The fast-food chain has even shared the ingredients list on its website for the new plant-based burger. The full list is available below:
“Water, Pea Protein*, Canola Oil, Refined Coconut Oil, Flavours, Rice Protein, Dried Yeast, Methylcellulose, Potato Starch, Sugars (apple extract, pomegranate extract), Potassium Chloride, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Vinegar, Yeast Extract, Sunflower Lecithin, Beet juice extract (vegetable glycerin, water, maltodextrin, ascorbic acid), Carrot Powder, Onion Powder, Glutamic Acid, Vitamins and minerals (niacin [vitamin B3], pyridoxine hydrochloride [vitamin B6], thiamine hydrochloride [vitamin B1], riboflavin [vitamin B2], folic acid [vitamin B9], cyanocobalamin [vitamin B12], calcium pantothenate, biotin, zinc sulphate, ferric orthophosphate).”
Source: McDonald’s Canada
