Lyft adds new modes of transportation options for users

Lyft wants to try to get users to take fewer cars and is now offer different modes of transportation like scooters, bike-sharing, public transit and car rentals.
The app will now make it easier for customers to switch between these different modes of transportation.
The Verge reported that non-car options like bike-share and transit show up at the bottom of a list of ‘nearby’ options on the Lyft home screen. These new options will have different tabs at the bottom of the screen and tapping on them opens a different map view.
Soon, Lyft will also offer customers a ‘Mode Selector’ option, which lets users compare costs and travel time between different modes of transportation.
“At Lyft, we’re working toward a future where cities are centred around people, not cars,” John Zimmer, co-founder and president of Lyft, said in the article. “The changes we’re making today will unlock better transportation solutions — whether that’s a trip on public transit, a bike ride or a shared Lyft — for people in cities around the country.”
MobileSyrup has reached out to Lyft Canada to learn if these options are now available to customers yet.
