News
PREVIOUS|

Lyft adds new modes of transportation options for users

Sep 25, 2019

9:09 AM EDT

0 comments

Lyft wants to try to get users to take fewer cars and is now offer different modes of transportation like scooters, bike-sharing, public transit and car rentals.

The app will now make it easier for customers to switch between these different modes of transportation.

The Verge reported that non-car options like bike-share and transit show up at the bottom of a list of ‘nearby’ options on the Lyft home screen. These new options will have different tabs at the bottom of the screen and tapping on them opens a different map view.

Soon, Lyft will also offer customers a ‘Mode Selector’ option, which lets users compare costs and travel time between different modes of transportation.

“At Lyft, we’re working toward a future where cities are centred around people, not cars,” John Zimmer, co-founder and president of Lyft, said in the article. “The changes we’re making today will unlock better transportation solutions — whether that’s a trip on public transit, a bike ride or a shared Lyft — for people in cities around the country.”

MobileSyrup has reached out to Lyft Canada to learn if these options are now available to customers yet.

Via: The Verge

Related Articles

News

Aug 28, 2019

11:29 AM EDT

Uber intends to apply to operate in Metro Vancouver region

Business

Sep 7, 2019

3:10 PM EDT

Taxi companies ask B.C. court to toss out rules governing Uber, Lyft operations

News

Aug 12, 2019

11:28 AM EDT

Lyft to operate in Vancouver soon, appoints first general manager for the location

Comments