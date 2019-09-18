The October Pokémon Go Community Day features Trapinch

The Ground Type Pokémon Trapinch is the next monster to be featured in a Pokémon Go Community Day.
If you’re unfamiliar with Pokémon Go, Community Days happen once a month and give players an increased chance to catch one specific monster. October’s Community Day takes place on Saturday the 12th from 11am to 2pm in your local time.
Trapinch is a notable catch since it evolves into the Ground/Dragon Type monster Flygon.
Each Community Day, the final evolution of the Pokémon gets to learn a super-powered move. In this case, the move has yet to be shared.
On top of players encountering more Trapinches, they can also expect three-hour Lures and three times experience for catching Pokémon.
Source: Niantic
