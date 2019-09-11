Google introduces combined Photos menu and info sheet

News
Sep 11, 2019

12:49 PM EDT

Google has started rolling out a combined menu and info sheet in Photos.

Now, tapping the overflow icon in the top-right corner of Photos will reveal a revamped sheet.

This page previously only had an ‘Info’ section, but now features a carousel of menu items that includes ‘Add to album,’ ‘Move to archive,’ ‘Delete from device,’ ‘Use as,’ ‘Slideshow’ and ‘Print’ options. Each option features the Material theme as well.

Further. EXIF data has been updated to list date and time directly below it. Meanwhile, ‘Add description’ has been moved from the top of the panel to the bottom and the ‘Details’ option lists the full file name, megapixel count, file size and resolution.

The feature isn’t included in the Google Photos 4.24, the latest version of the app. Therefore, it appears to be rolling out slowly to users as part of a server-side update.

Source: 9to5Google

