News
PREVIOUS|

New Apple Watch Studio lets you customize your Apple Watch

Mix and match your Apple Watch with any band you'd like

Sep 10, 2019

7:07 PM EDT

0 comments

On stage at its fall hardware event, Apple detailed a new Apple Watch buying method that lets shoppers mix and match Apple Watches and watch bands.

The service is called Apple Watch Studio. Before this, Apple sold its watches with specific bands to go with each tier, now you can choose any watch and band to buy at the same time.

This means that you can pair a low-end aluminum watch with a high-end Hermes watch strap.

Apple Watch Studio is going to be available both online and in-stores.

MobileSyrup will learn to see if this service is coming to Canada and will update the article.

Related Articles

News

Sep 10, 2019

2:57 PM EDT

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max Canadian specs, pricing and availability

News

Sep 10, 2019

1:52 PM EDT

Apple Watch Series 5 is here with an ‘Always-on’ display

News

Sep 10, 2019

6:04 PM EDT

Here are the top five announcements from Apple’s iPhone 11 event

News

Sep 3, 2019

3:40 PM EDT

iOS 13 internal build hints Sleep tracking could be coming to the Apple Watch

Comments