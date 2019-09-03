News
Google Maps now has a Street View layer on Android

Sep 3, 2019

2:58 PM EDT

Google Maps on Android now has a new layer for Street View that makes it easier for users to find where the feature is available.

The layer is available in a new ‘Explore’ section that can be found by tapping the map layer’s floating action button (FAB) in the top-right corner.

Once applied, the layer will place a blue overlay on every area in which Street View can be used.

Areas that don’t support Street View will simply show the underlying map type colour.

The feature is now rolling out to all Google Maps users on Android. However, the layer doesn’t appear to be available yet on iOS.

Via: Android Central

