The Essential Phone is getting the full version of Android 10 today.
Google rolled out the feature to its own Pixel branded phones earlier today and now Essential is following suit. If you’re unfamiliar with Android 10, we’ve published a guide detailing some of the more significant features.
Android 10 is now available on Essential Phone for select Open Market customers. Check your device for the update! https://t.co/CZ4q45xiyk pic.twitter.com/JYvRLqn80L
— Essential (@essential) September 3, 2019
This doesn’t come as a surprise since the Essential Phone got each beta build of Android 10 very shortly after Pixel phones as well.
If the update has rolled out to you go into ‘Settings,’ then ‘System’ and select ‘Advanced.’ you’ll then see the option called ‘System update.’
Don’t worry if you don’t have the update right away since it sometimes takes a while to hit every device.
Source: Essential Phone
Comments