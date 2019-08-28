News
PREVIOUS|

August 2019 security patch rolling out to Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 edge

Aug 28, 2019

11:12 AM EDT

0 comments

most popular smartphone

Samsung has started rolling out its August 2019 security patch to the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge.

According to Samsung’s security bulletin, the August Security Maintenance Release (SMR) includes patches for seven major high-risk Android vulnerabilities and 17 fixes for Galaxy-specific threats.

So far, the patch only appears to be rolling out to users in Europe. It’s unclear when it will make its way over to Canada. You can manually check if your phone can install the update by going to Settings –> System Updates.

In June, Samsung confirmed that it will be rolling out updates to older phones like the S7 and S7 edge less frequently going forward. Therefore, this may be the only update users will get for some time.

Source: 9t05Google

Related Articles

Resources

Jul 31, 2019

12:55 PM EDT

Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus in August 2019

News

Feb 26, 2018

9:50 AM EDT

Videotron launches Canadian and international toll-free Wi-Fi calling on iPhone and Samsung S7 ph...

News

Aug 5, 2019

4:42 PM EDT

August 2019 security patch rolling out to Google Pixel, Essential phones

News

Jun 21, 2019

4:02 PM EDT

Samsung reduces update frequency for Galaxy S7, S7 Edge smartphones

Comments