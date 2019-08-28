August 2019 security patch rolling out to Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 edge

Samsung has started rolling out its August 2019 security patch to the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge.
According to Samsung’s security bulletin, the August Security Maintenance Release (SMR) includes patches for seven major high-risk Android vulnerabilities and 17 fixes for Galaxy-specific threats.
So far, the patch only appears to be rolling out to users in Europe. It’s unclear when it will make its way over to Canada. You can manually check if your phone can install the update by going to Settings –> System Updates.
In June, Samsung confirmed that it will be rolling out updates to older phones like the S7 and S7 edge less frequently going forward. Therefore, this may be the only update users will get for some time.
Source: 9t05Google
