Here are all the games Google showed off during its Stadia livestream

During its Gamescom 2019 livestream, Google showed off several upcoming games set to make their way to Stadia, the company’s streaming platform.
Notably, CD Project Red’s upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 was featured heavily at the start of the presentation with a new developer diary video. This one is worth a watch since it shows off a lot more of the anticipated game.
- Watch Dogs Legion – Ubisoft’s hacking game where you can play as anyone in the world as you build your resistance
- Cyberpunk 2077 – CD Project Red’s sci-fi action-RPG
- Gods and Monsters – An adventure game set inside of the mythical world of fantasy Greece
- Kine – An indie musical 3d puzzle platformer with a cute art style
- Orcs Must Die! 3 – a horde-mode type puzzle game
- Windjammers 2 – a competitive tennis-like sports game
- Destroy all Humans remake – The PS2 classic returns and will be on Stadia
- Superhot Mind Control Delete – An action-puzzle game where time freezes when you stop moving
- Attack on Titan 2 Final Battle – An action game based on the anime Attack on Titan
You can check out the list of previously revealed games as well as Canadian pricing and launch information here.
