Lenovo previews Labour Day sale with up to 60 percent off computers and more

It’s that time of year — seemingly everyone is rolling out deals for back to school, which means that if you’re in the market for some new tech, now might be the time to buy.
Lenovo is the lastest to roll out details for its upcoming Labour Day and back to school sales, which kick off on August 26th and run until September 8th.
The sale will feature up to 60 percent off regular retail prices, as well as daily doorbuster deals for the first 11 days. On Labour Day (September 2nd), Lenovo will have hourly doorbusters all day long.
Some of the doorbuster deals include Lenovo Chromebooks for as low as $229.49 and the new ThinkPad X1 Carbon 7th Gen for up to 45 percent off.
Lenovo will also offer up to $1,000 off select Yoga 2-in-1 models, and up to $750 off select Lenovo Legion gaming systems.
Additionally, customers can get up to 30 percent off select IdeaPad laptops, 20 percent off the Lenover Smart Tab and up to 25 percent off monitors.
Accessories will be 60 percent off as well.
Ultimately, it looks like some pretty substantial discounts are on the way. If you’re considering Lenovo for your next computer upgrade, the Labour Day sale may be the way to go.
You can preview the sale for yourself here, and sign up to be notified when the sale kicks off.
