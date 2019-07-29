Netflix signs multi-year deal with the creators of Big Mouth

If you love the Netflix Originals series Big Mouth, get ready for at least four more seasons.
Netflix has signed a multi-year deal with Brutus Pink the new animation production company created by the show’s creators, Nick Kroll, Andrew Golberg, Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett.
The multi-year deal allows Brutus Pink to produce animated movies and shows for Netflix, including three more seasons of Big Mouth, including the season that’s already coming in the fall.
“Big Mouth brilliantly captures the most awkward phase in a person’s life, puberty, in a hilarious yet heartwarming way,” said Mike Moon, head of adult animation for Netflix, in a press release. “We couldn’t be more excited to continue our relationship with Brutus Pink and bring more stories, more humor, and more hormones to Netflix members around the world.”
Netflix also made a deal with the Ontario-based Studio MDHR the creators of the run-and-gun indie game Cuphead.
In addition, the streaming giant is working on getting the creators and showrunners of Game of Thrones under their wings. However, Netflix is competing against Amazon and Disney, according to a previous report.
Comments