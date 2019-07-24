My Telus iOS app gets chatbot, Ontario-specific special offers

The latest update to the My Telus app on iOS brings a new chatbot and special offers for customers in Ontario.
According to the App Store notes, version 4.13.0 of the app adds both a Support hub and chatbot, which will be available “around the clock.” The support hub was first made available to users on personality mobility plans in Alberta earlier this month.
In terms of the Ontario-only promotions, Telus says app users will be able to opt in for to access special offers at select Telus stores.
Finally, Telus says it’s added a “newly-designed Overview screen that helps you understand your data usage trends at a glance” to the app. However, this feature is currently only available to “a select group of customers.”
The My Telus app can be downloaded on iOS here.
Via: iPhone in Canada
