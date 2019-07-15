eBay Canada isn’t one to be left out of the sales fun during Amazon’s Prime Day, so the online retailer is offering a ton of hot deals right now.
You can check out a complete list of the deals here.
Some of the more notable offerings are below:
- Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Battlefield 5 Bundle ($284, plus if you use the code ‘PLAYXBOX‘ you get a year of Xbox Live.)
- 2018 LG 55UK6300 55″ 4K Ultra HD LED Television ($679.99) $220 off
- Apple iPad mini 4 128 GB ($364.99) $235 off
- PlayStation 4 Pro 1 TB ($459, plus use the code ‘PLAYSTATION’ to get a year of free PlayStation Plus.)
- Dyson Supersonic hair dryer ($309) $90 off
- Google Nest Hub Black ($119) $41 off
- Google Home ($99) $30 off
- Apple AirPods ($199) $20 off
