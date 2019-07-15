News
eBay Canada competes with Prime Day by offering its own deals

When I close my eyes I can still see the deals

eBay Canada isn’t one to be left out of the sales fun during Amazon’s Prime Day, so the online retailer is offering a ton of hot deals right now.

You can check out a complete list of the deals here. 

Some of the more notable offerings are below:

