APK teardown suggests Tasks integration coming to Calendar on Android

Jul 12, 2019

12:25 PM EDT

0 comments

Google could soon integrate Tasks, its first-party to-do app, into Calendar on Android, according to an APK teardown conducted by 9to5Google.

Examining the code of the latest Google Calendar release, ‘6.0.42,’ 9to5Google found two strings that reference Tasks-related functionality. The first relates to removing items from a to-do list, while the second references a message the app will display when users attempt to “delete a task with subtasks.”

As 9to5Google itself notes, just because it was able to find evidence that Google is working on Tasks integration within Calendar doesn’t guarantee that feature will materialize in a later, public release of Calendar; the company frequently adds feature-related code only to remove it at a later date.

That said, as recently as a month ago, the website found yet more evidence Google was working on Tasks integration within Calendar, which would suggest Google is at least serious about making the two apps work together on Android.

Google first released a standalone Tasks app in April of last year. It was released alongside the company’s long-awaited Gmail redesign.

Source: 9to5Google

