Fido offering 3GB add-on for $10 to some customers

Some Fido customers are reporting that they’ve received an offer to add 3GB to their mobile plans for an extra $10/month.
According to the Fido users, this is a targeted promotion that’s only popping up in the Fido mobile app.
Based on app screenshots shared by a RedFlagDeals user, the bonus data will be active for 24 months. The offer will be available “while quantities last,” says Fido. Some members of the thread note that they haven’t been offered the bonus data.
As one user notes, it’s possible that the offer is coming up to people who have recently reached, or are close to hitting, their monthly data caps.
MobileSyrup has reached out to Fido for more details on the offer and will update this article once a response has been received.
For now, Fido customers can check if they’re eligible for the offer in the Fido Android and iOS app.
Comments