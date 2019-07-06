News
PREVIOUS|

Sony to launch foldable phone in December or early 2020: rumour

Jul 6, 2019

1:07 PM EDT

0 comments

Another foldable phone contender is on its way.

According to device leaker Max J ‘@Samsung_News‘ the prototypes currently feature a 3,220mAh battery, an LG display, 10x zoom camera and a Snapdragon SM7250 system on a chip. Max J didn’t specify if it’s 10x optical or hybrid zoom.

Additionally, Max J says that the retail version of the foldable phone may feature a Snapdragon 855 chipset and a Qualcomm X50 modem, that’s capable of connecting to a 5G network.

The phone will reportedly include a “Nautilus Design” suggesting the display will roll up.

Following Max J’s original tweet, the leaker mentioned that Sony could launch the device in December or early 2020.

A 3220mAh battery suggests the phone will not have that large of a display, in comparison to the Mate X and Galaxy Fold.

Sony seems to only be in the prototype phase, and more features may change before the official launch.

Source: Max J

Related Articles

News

Jul 2, 2019

11:48 AM EDT

Sony makes last-minute change to July 2019 PlayStation Plus games lineup

News

Jul 5, 2019

1:32 PM EDT

Samsung launches Spider-Man: Far From Home Galaxy smart cases in Canada

News

Jul 5, 2019

11:52 AM EDT

Sony’s new WF-1000XM3 are truly wireless earbuds with noise-cancelling capabilities

Comments