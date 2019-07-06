Sony to launch foldable phone in December or early 2020: rumour

Another foldable phone contender is on its way.
According to device leaker Max J ‘@Samsung_News‘ the prototypes currently feature a 3,220mAh battery, an LG display, 10x zoom camera and a Snapdragon SM7250 system on a chip. Max J didn’t specify if it’s 10x optical or hybrid zoom.
Additionally, Max J says that the retail version of the foldable phone may feature a Snapdragon 855 chipset and a Qualcomm X50 modem, that’s capable of connecting to a 5G network.
Sony is working on a competitor to the Galaxy Fold and Mate X.
The current prototypes feature:
3220mAh
SM7250 SoC
LG Display
Nautilus Design
10x Zoom Camera
The retail models may feature:
Snapdragon 855 Soc
Qualcomm X50 Modem
(Video via. @slashgear https://t.co/zZvRjt80Un) pic.twitter.com/mVyqRm1fxd
— Max J. (@Samsung_News_) July 6, 2019
The phone will reportedly include a “Nautilus Design” suggesting the display will roll up.
Following Max J’s original tweet, the leaker mentioned that Sony could launch the device in December or early 2020.
A 3220mAh battery suggests the phone will not have that large of a display, in comparison to the Mate X and Galaxy Fold.
Sony seems to only be in the prototype phase, and more features may change before the official launch.
Source: Max J
