Huawei to learn if it can resume working with Google to provide Android OS in future phones

Huawei says it is waiting to hear more details on whether or not it will be able to resume using Google’s Android operating system.
After a meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping in Osaka, Japan, U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that the company would now be allowed to do business and buy parts from U.S. companies.
At the time he did not confirm whether or not Huawei is allowed to operate in the U.S.
Reuters reported on July 1st that the Shenzhen, China-based company is waiting to hear more from the U.S. Department of Commerce.
“We acknowledge President Trump’s comments related to Huawei over the weekend and will wait for guidance from the Department of Commerce but have nothing further to add at this time,” said Tim Danks, Huawei vice-president of risk management and partner relations.
In the middle of these tensions, Huawei Canada has started to roll out a 30-second TV ad that will showcase its commitment to Canada and the possibilities of advanced smart devices.
The company’s Canadian division has said on numerous occasions that whether or not Canada bans it from participating in the deployment of 5G networks, it intends to stay committed to Canada and will continue to work with its partners on deploying 3G and 4G LTE.
