Fenix, Mozilla’s experimental new Firefox browser, has entered version 1.0 and is now available in the Play Store.
Dubbed Firefox Preview in Google’s app store, Fenix boasts the use of the ‘GeckoView’ engine to render sites. Comparatively, Google’s Chrome browser uses the Blink engine.
According to the description Mozilla provides on the app’s download page, GeckoView makes Firefox Preview up to twice as fast as the previous version of the browser. Additionally, GeckoView allows Mozilla to push updates out more quickly, so users will get new features sooner than before.
GeckoView uses the same technology that powers Firefox on the desktop.
Further, Mozilla highlighted Firefox’s privacy features as another benefit the browser offers, such as tracking protection.
Firefox Preview was previously available on the Play Store, but users had to jump through several hoops to test it out. Now, it appears the fledgling browser is available for all who want to take it for a spin.
If you want to try it out, just click here or grab your Android device and search for ‘Firefox Preview’ on the Play Store.
Source: Techdows
