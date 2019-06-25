5G variant of Samsung Galaxy Fold passes through FCC

Despite conflicting reports about the status of Samsung’s folding phone, the Galaxy Fold, it looks like we may see a new variant soon.
According to a leaked document obtained by MySmartPrice, a 5G version of the Galaxy Fold has passed through the United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and received certification.
Samsung applied for the Galaxy Fold 5G, with model number SM-F907B, certification on April 25th, 2019. It received certification on June 3rd.
Coupled with the recent reports that the Galaxy Fold 5G has also received Wi-Fi and Bluetooth certification, we could soon see both the 4G LTE and 5G versions launch. Further, a recent comment from a Samsung exec supports the idea that the Fold is about ready to launch, despite reports that there had been “no progress” since April.
According to MySmartPrice, there are very few differences between the 4G LTE and 5G versions of the Fold, aside from the connectivity and battery capacity. The 4G variant has a dual-SIM setup with access to a Nano SIM as well as eSIM, and it has a 4,380mAh battery. The 5G Fold, however, has a single SIM card slot and a smaller 4,235mAh battery.
Source: MySmartPrice
Comments