News
PREVIOUS|

5G variant of Samsung Galaxy Fold passes through FCC

The Galaxy Fold could launch sooner than we think

Jun 25, 2019

12:26 PM EDT

0 comments

Galaxy Fold

Despite conflicting reports about the status of Samsung’s folding phone, the Galaxy Fold, it looks like we may see a new variant soon.

According to a leaked document obtained by MySmartPrice, a 5G version of the Galaxy Fold has passed through the United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and received certification.

Samsung applied for the Galaxy Fold 5G, with model number SM-F907B, certification on April 25th, 2019. It received certification on June 3rd.

Coupled with the recent reports that the Galaxy Fold 5G has also received Wi-Fi and Bluetooth certification, we could soon see both the 4G LTE and 5G versions launch. Further, a recent comment from a Samsung exec supports the idea that the Fold is about ready to launch, despite reports that there had been “no progress” since April.

According to MySmartPrice, there are very few differences between the 4G LTE and 5G versions of the Fold, aside from the connectivity and battery capacity. The 4G variant has a dual-SIM setup with access to a Nano SIM as well as eSIM, and it has a 4,380mAh battery. The 5G Fold, however, has a single SIM card slot and a smaller 4,235mAh battery.

Source: MySmartPrice

Related Articles

News

Jun 21, 2019

2:05 PM EDT

Apple misses Samsung OLED order quota, could lead to displays in MacBooks and iPads

News

Jun 24, 2019

1:58 PM EDT

London, Ontario might sign a two-year pilot project with Rogers to install 5G network devices

News

Jun 13, 2019

9:48 AM EDT

AT&T cancels Samsung Galaxy Fold pre-orders

News

Jun 17, 2019

1:22 PM EDT

Expect 5G 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch iPhones, 6.1-inch LTE model in 2020: analyst

Comments