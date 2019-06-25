Android Pie Go update lands on Nokia 1

The entry-level Nokia 1 will start to receive Android 9 Pie Go edition on June 25th, says Juho Sarvikas, CPO of HMD Global.
Armed with a MediaTek MT6737M, 8GB storage and 1GB of RAM, the Nokia 1 currently is equipped with Android 8.1 Oreo Go.
In general, Android Go is a trimmed-down Android operating system that works better on entry-level phones. It occupies less storage space is not as memory-hungry as the full Android OS.
Google apps also get their Android Go counterparts tailored for lower-end hardware and mobile plans with fewer data.
Android Go is Google’s second attempt to crack developing markets after the Android One failed to do so.
Now, Android Go occupies the bottom of the pyramid while the new Android One program helps phone makers to develop stock Android smartphones from mid-range to higher-end.
Source: Twitter
Comments