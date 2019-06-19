Twitter removing precise location tagging due to limited use

News
Jun 19, 2019

Twitter has announced that it is removing the ability to add a precise geotag to tweets.

In a tweet, the social media giant confirmed that the location-sharing feature is going away due to low usage.

With the feature, users were able to share precise location details like longitude and latitude. The feature was originally introduced 10 years ago, with Twitter intending for it to be used as a way to discover tweets based on the location they’re sent from.

That said, Twitter will still allow users to add a precise location when taking a picture through the in-app camera feature. Further, as TechCrunch notes, users will be able to add location to tweets through integrated mapping services like Yelp and Foursquare.

