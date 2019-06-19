Twitter removing precise location tagging due to limited use

Twitter has announced that it is removing the ability to add a precise geotag to tweets.
In a tweet, the social media giant confirmed that the location-sharing feature is going away due to low usage.
Most people don't tag their precise location in Tweets, so we're removing this ability to simplify your Tweeting experience. You'll still be able to tag your precise location in Tweets through our updated camera. It's helpful when sharing on-the-ground moments.
— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) June 18, 2019
With the feature, users were able to share precise location details like longitude and latitude. The feature was originally introduced 10 years ago, with Twitter intending for it to be used as a way to discover tweets based on the location they’re sent from.
That said, Twitter will still allow users to add a precise location when taking a picture through the in-app camera feature. Further, as TechCrunch notes, users will be able to add location to tweets through integrated mapping services like Yelp and Foursquare.
Via: The Verge
Comments