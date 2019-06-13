News
Apple updates Logic Pro X to work with new Mac Pro, improve performance

Jun 13, 2019

5:02 PM EDT

Apple pushed out an update for the Logic Pro X that bumps the version to 10.4.5 to help take advantage of the hardware in the new Mac Pro.

Along with compatibility for the 2019 Mac Pro, the update brings several new features and under-the-hood changes.

Regarding the official Mac Pro compatibility, the support for 56 processing threads is particularly eye-catching. Logic Pro X will need it to fully leverage the Mac Pro equipped with a 28 core, 56 thread Intel Xeon processor.

Below you can see the complete changelog for the 10.4.5 update:

Improved Performance
• Improves the responsiveness of the Mixer and Event List when working with large sessions
• Projects with numerous Flex Time edits and tempo changes perform more efficiently
• Optimizes performance for Mac Pro including support for up to 56 processing threads
• This update also contains additional stability and performance improvements

Increased Number of Tracks and Channels, up to:
• 1,000 stereo audio channel strips
• 1,000 software instrument channel strips
• 1,000 auxiliary channel strips
• 1,000 external MIDI tracks
• 12 sends per channel strip

New Features
• The Loop Browser can filter by loop type and allows drag and drop of multiple loops into your project simultaneously
• Redesigned DeEsser 2 plug-in provides more options to reduce sibilance on audio tracks
• Send MIDI beat clock to individual ports, each with unique settings like timing offset and plug-in delay compensation

Logic Pro X is a digital audio workstation (DAW) and Musical Instrument Digital Interface (MIDI) sequencer for the macOS. It was initially called the Notator Logic before Apple bought its developer Emagic in 2002. Apple continued to develop and maintain the software for music creators ever since.

Source: Apple Via: 9to5Mac

