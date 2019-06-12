EB Games Canada now lets you search trade values online

EB Games has finally done it. The company has added an online searchable database for game trade values.
That’s right, check out ebgames.ca/tradevalues to learn the value of the games you have scattered around your room.
The list has 2,481 entries that include games like Days Gone, God of War, Mario Kart 7, Halo Wars 2 and more. The list even includes consoles and accessories, so if you’re curious how much you could get for your PlayStation 4 500GB, it has it.
The system is straightforward to use, type in exactly what you’re looking for, with the correct punctuation and accents, and it should appear.
This system resets daily, so check on the day you plan to trade in your game as what might have a $33 trade-in value today, might have a $9 trade-in value tomorrow.
Note this doesn’t have every single game in the world, so it’s possible if the title is not on this list; it may not have a trade-in value anymore. If you’re unsure, you may want to head into your local EB Games.
This is a fantastic addition to EB Games’ website and is similar to Best Buy’s trade values page.
