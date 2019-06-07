GTA 3 gets support for X-series iPhones and iPad Pros

The classic Grand Theft Auto 3 has been updated on iOS to support the newer iPhone X, iPhone XS and XS Max, the iPhone XR and the new iPad Pros.
Rockstar has slowly been updating its mobile games on iOS to support the new display aspect ratios on Apple’s latest devices. Last year both GTA: San Andres and GTA: Vice City were updated.
Now Grand Theft Auto 3 has joined the mix.
The game costs $6.99 to download on iOS and features HD resolutions and controller support.
You can download the game on the App Store here.
If you own a newer iPhone or an iPad Pro then you can now enjoy the classic GTA 3 without black bars on the sides of your screen on iOS.
