Telus expands two programs aimed to help low-income families and foster children

Telus is expanding its ‘Telus Internet for Good’ and ‘Telus Mobility for Good’ programs in British Columbia that will give 25,000 more residents access to technology.
Telus Internet for Good gives low-income families access to high-speed internet for $9.95 CAD per month. With the expansion, it is now available to more than 22,000 families in British Columbia.
It was previously only available to 18,000 single-parent families who were receiving income or disability assistance. The program now expands to include dual-parent families.
The Telus Mobility for Good program offers young adults who are leaving foster care a free phone and plan that allows them to stay in touch with their support networks. This program is now available to more than 20,000 young adults in British Columbia, expanding past 10,000.
“With the touch of a screen, smartphones can connect you to a whole world of possibilities. We want youth aging out of government care to share in those opportunities,” said Katrine Conroy, British Columbia’s Minister of Children and Family Development, in a press release.
Telus also announced the launch of the Mobility for Good program in Manitoba and New Brunswick.
