News
Twitter unveils Ontario-designed emoji for Indigenous History Month

Jun 4, 2019

8:09 AM EDT

Twitter has launched its new Twitter emoji for Indigenous History Month, which was designed by Janelle Wawia, an Opwaaganisining First Nation, based in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

The design is Wawia’s rendition of a moose hide on a stretcher. Animal skins were used for clothing, footwear, and shelter before the Europeans introduced cloth.

The emoji will appear when you send out a tweet with the following hashtags:

  • #IndigenousHistoryMonth
  • #IndigenousPeoplesDay
  • #NIPDCanada
  • #MoisHistoireAutochtone
  • #JournéeNationalePeuplesAutochtones
  • #JNPACanada

Wawia hopes that the design will encourage traditional and new memories, and will inspire love and pride to Indigenous History Month conversations.

Source: Twitter

