Twitter unveils Ontario-designed emoji for Indigenous History Month

Twitter has launched its new Twitter emoji for Indigenous History Month, which was designed by Janelle Wawia, an Opwaaganisining First Nation, based in Thunder Bay, Ontario.
Today is the first day of #IndigenousHistoryMonth.
For the month of June, when use these hashtags you’ll get our custom moose hide emoji added to your Tweet.
This year’s emoji was designed by talented Opwaaganisining First Nation artist @embracecreative. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/M7jvAiCK68
— Twitter Canada (@TwitterCanada) June 1, 2019
The design is Wawia’s rendition of a moose hide on a stretcher. Animal skins were used for clothing, footwear, and shelter before the Europeans introduced cloth.
The emoji will appear when you send out a tweet with the following hashtags:
- #IndigenousHistoryMonth
- #IndigenousPeoplesDay
- #NIPDCanada
- #MoisHistoireAutochtone
- #JournéeNationalePeuplesAutochtones
- #JNPACanada
Wawia hopes that the design will encourage traditional and new memories, and will inspire love and pride to Indigenous History Month conversations.
Source: Twitter
