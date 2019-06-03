First Minecraft Earth gameplay shown off on iPad at WWDC

Swedish developer Mojang revealed the first gameplay for its Minecraft Earth augmented reality mobile game at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).
To show off the iPad’s enhanced augmented reality features, Mojang’s Lydia Winters and Saxs Peterson took to the WWDC stage to play Minecraft Earth.
The game, which will come to both iOS and Android, lets players build and interact with life-sized constructs using Minecraft‘s signature creation tools.
In the demo, Winters shows off Apple’s ARKit’s motion capture functionality, which translates her real-life movements to her in-game avatar. In doing so, her character can walk around in the real world to interact with the AR-powered Minecraft build. Both Winters and Peterson worked together to fight off skeletons and chickens from within the giant AR construct.
Microsoft, which owns Mojang, aims to release a beta for Minecraft Earth sometime this summer. A sign-up page is now live.
For more on Minecraft Earth, check out MobileSyrup‘s hands-on impressions of the game.
Comments