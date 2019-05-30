Nearly 80 percent of Ontarians want better personal and commercial data protection: report

A recent survey conducted by the Ontario government reveals that Ontarians want more protection for their personal and commercial data.
The survey found that 83 percent of respondents believe that businesses don’t satisfactorily explain what they plan to do with the public’s data. Seventy-nine percent of Ontario residents believe that there should be stronger protection of people’s data and businesses.
The government has said it will be taking action to ensure privacy and protect data, with a new Data Strategy.
“Our government recognizes that the tremendous economic potential of emerging data technologies needs to be balanced with thoughtful and robust protections for the privacy and personal data of all Ontarians,” said Bill Walker, Minister of Government and Consumer Services in a press release.
- Ontario’s Data Strategy has listed three aspects as priorities:
- Promoting public trust and confidence
- Creating economic benefits
Enabling better, smarter, efficient government
The government will announce members of the Minister’s Digital and Data Task Force in June.
The results come from around 770 entries from a government survey including 13 questions. The survey was available for 31 days starting on February 5th, 2019.
Source: Government of Ontario
