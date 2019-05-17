Samsung Galaxy S10 discounted to $0 on contract in Canada

Samsung’s Galaxy S10 flagship is now even more affordable.
On Koodo’s ‘Tab Extra Extra Large,’ you can grab the 128GB or 512GB S10 for $0 and then put the rest of the cost — $960 CAD — on your Tab. This equates to $40 in monthly charges for 24 months. Plans start at $80 when choosing a ‘Tab Extra Extra Large’ plan.
Normally, the 512GB S10 on Koodo’s ‘Tab Extra Extra Large’ costs $610, and then the tab would still cost $40 per month, resulting in $960 over two years. Meanwhile, the regular 128GB S10 costs $320 regularly.
This means customers will save either $610 or $320, depending on which S10 handset they purchase.
Telus is also discounting the Galaxy S10. Both the 128GB and 512GB S10 variants cost $0 on the carrier’s ‘Platinum’ tier. Plans on the Platinum tier regularly start at $125 per month, but there’s currently a $115 plan that offers 10GB, so that’d be a great option as $115 normally only gets customers 3GB of data.
Other carriers are offering the 128GB S10 for $0 and the 512GB S10 for $199, including Bell, Virgin, Rogers and Fido. Similar to Koodo, at these aforementioned carriers, the 128GB S10 cost $320 and the 512GB is priced at $610, on their highest tier plans.
The Samsung Galaxy S10 is a flagship smartphone, with a 6.1-inch AMOLED display, 1,440 x 3,040-pixel resolution, Snapdragon 855, 8GB of RAM, a triple rear-facing camera setup and Android 9 Pie, out of the box.
Comments