Amazon Canada discounts 32-inch Toshiba Fire TV to $229.99

May 16, 2019

6:13 PM EDT

Amazon Canada has put on a fire sale for one of its Fire TV Edition TVs.

If you’re in the market for a new TV, the 32-inch Toshiba Fire TV is now 23 percent cheaper at $229.99 CAD from its original price of $299.99.

There is no word when the discount will end so it might be beneficial to hop on the deal now.

Anyone that has an Alexa device can ask it to play Prime Video, Netflix and more on their Fire TVs. To view the full list of Alexa’s Fire TV controls, check out Amazon’s support page.

Source: Amazon Canada

