Virgin Mobile also offering 6GB of data for $55

Bell flanker brand Virgin Mobile is offering a bring your own phone plan with 6GB of data for $55.
If you’re looking for a new data plan and you don’t make a lot of calls this plan is perfect for you since it only includes 500 minutes of Canada-wide calling.
To get unlimited Canada-wide calling the plan costs $60.
Both Koodo and Fido are offering almost exactly the same plan, but Virgin’s comes with some added member benefits. Currently, the carrier is holding a contest for its subscribers to win a VIP experience trip to the Osheaga music festival in Montreal, bonus data for signing up for WealthSimple, 20 percent of at the Source and more.
Fido offers similar member benefits every week and five hours of free data every pay period.
Source: Virgin
