Alleged dual sliding Asus ZenFone 6 leaks in new video

Back in April frequent smartphone leaker Evan Blass (@evleaks) unveiled a couple of 5G dual-slider smartphone concepts created by the designers of the ZenFone 5.
Now, a video of one these smartphones has surfaced online under the name of ‘Asus ZenFone 6.’ It’s important to note that the video (seen below) is in Spanish.
The video shows a phone that looks like it features no front-facing cameras. However, the handset sports a display that slides downwards and upwards. When the user moves the panel downwards, it reveals a front-facing camera, but when the screen is pushed screen upwards, it unveils the device’s front-facing speaker.
On the rear, the handset sports Asus branding, dual rear-facing camera setup and a fingerprint scanner.
Embrace the extraordinary revolution. #ZenFone6 #DefyOrdinary
Learn more: https://t.co/y3fiATPH71 pic.twitter.com/PeLNUeL20N
— ASUS (@ASUS) May 2, 2019
Originally Blass referred to this handset as a concept design, and that’s still possible. However, considering Asus’ tweet about the upcoming handset, it appears the company could have plans to launch the smartphone next week.
Asus will reveal the ZenFone 6 on May 16th.
Source: SlashLeaks, Geek Loko
