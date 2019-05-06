Twitter now allows users to retweet with photos, videos, GIFs

Twitter will now let users express themselves by adding videos, photos and other features when retweeting content.
Twitter support tweeted on May 6th: “Starting today, you can! Retweet with photos, a GIF, or a video to really make your reaction pop.”
According to the tweet, the feature will be available on iOS and Android. Watch the video below to see an example of how this new feature works.
It’s easy to express yourself by Retweeting with a comment. What if you could take it a step further and include media? Starting today, you can! Retweet with photos, a GIF, or a video to really make your reaction pop. Available on iOS, Android, and https://t.co/AzMLIfU3jB. pic.twitter.com/Oir5Hpkb2F
— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) May 6, 2019
Cam Gordon, head of communications at Twitter Canada, said the new feature will be a great way for users to now really express more of themselves.
“Media is central to the Twitter experience for millions of users across the globe and this update reflects that appetite for rich content on the service,” he told MobileSyrup. “We’re excited to see how the people of Twitter start blending photos, videos and GIFs with their quote tweets.”
Source: Twitter
Comments