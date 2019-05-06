Microsoft teases ‘Minecraft’ AR experience for smartphones

Microsoft is teasing some sort of augmented reality-powered Minecraft experience for mobile devices.
In a short video released during its ongoing Build developers conference, Microsoft showed a woman viewing Minecraft‘s signature blocky characters in AR through a smartphone.
What’s @Minecraft up to? Tune in to https://t.co/E7ZPoCQKus on May 17 to find out. #MSBuild pic.twitter.com/CVurJW4eWw
— Microsoft (@Microsoft) May 6, 2019
The video ends with a message that more will be revealed on May 17th, which happens to be Minecraft‘s 10th anniversary.
Given how vague the video is, it’s unclear if this is a full-fledged mobile game like Pokémon Go or more of a brief, gameplay-lite AR experience. In 2015, Microsoft demoed Minecraft running in its mixed reality HoloLens headset, but that’s an expensive, enterprise-focused device.
How Minecraft might translate over to an AR smartphone game remains a mystery. In any case, Microsoft will reveal more within the next two weeks.
