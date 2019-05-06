News
Microsoft teases 'Minecraft' AR experience for smartphones

May 6, 2019

1:55 PM EDT

Minecraft

Microsoft is teasing some sort of augmented reality-powered Minecraft experience for mobile devices.

In a short video released during its ongoing Build developers conference, Microsoft showed a woman viewing Minecraft‘s signature blocky characters in AR through a smartphone.

The video ends with a message that more will be revealed on May 17th, which happens to be Minecraft‘s 10th anniversary.

Given how vague the video is, it’s unclear if this is a full-fledged mobile game like Pokémon Go or more of a brief, gameplay-lite AR experience. In 2015, Microsoft demoed Minecraft running in its mixed reality HoloLens headset, but that’s an expensive, enterprise-focused device.

How Minecraft might translate over to an AR smartphone game remains a mystery. In any case, Microsoft will reveal more within the next two weeks.

