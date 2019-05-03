Best Buy Canada offering $250 off Google Pixel Slate tablets

The Google Pixel Slate tablet is currently $250 off at Best Buy Canada.
Released last holiday season, the Pixel Slate features a 12.3-inch Molecular LCD display (3,000 x 2,000 pixels resolution), 8th generation Intel Celeron, Core m3, Core i5 or Core i7 processor (depending on the model) and up to 12 hours of battery life.
Best Buy is offering $250 off all three models it sells:
- Google Pixel Slate 12.3″ 64GB Chrome OS Tablet With 8th Gen Intel Core m3 Processo -Midnight Blue — $799.99 (regularly $1049.99)
- Google Pixel Slate 12.3″ 128GB Chrome OS Tablet With 8th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor – Midnight Blue — $1049.99 (regularly $1299.99)
- Google Pixel Slate 12.3″ 256GB Chrome OS Tablet With 8th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor – Midnight Blue — $1749.99 (regularly $1999.99)
