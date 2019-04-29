There are over 30 million wireless subscribers in Canada and if you’re in the market to switch carriers, then you’ll want to know about the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes. You can find all those changes and additions below in a simple, easy to read chart.
Every week MobileSyrup will post the latest weekly rate plan deals. You can also check out our MobileSyrup’s rate plan calculator for details on plans, as well as to find the right plan for you.
Keep in mind that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
7-Eleven Speakout
Ongoing
- FREE SIM card + $25 Bonus airtime with $100 airtime purchase
- $20 off any SpeakOut phone with $50 airtime voucher purchase
Bell
New
- 2GB bonus data on 5GB or less data options and 4GB bonus on 8GB+ data options (QC)
- Updated offer: Double data on 3GB & 6GB data option and 5GB bonus data on 10GB+ data options (MB)
Ongoing
- Double data on 2.5GB, 5GB and 10GB Share plans data options (SK)
- 2GB bonus data when adding a 2nd line to a Family plan + $10/mo. off every additional line on a Share Everything plan (MB/QC/SK)
- $300 trade-in credit with the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+
- $450 trade-in credit with the Apple iPhone X, XR, XS or XS Max
- $350 trade-in credit with the LG G8 ThinQ + $200 gift card
- $100 trade-in credit with the LG Q Stylo+
- 100MB bonus data for 12 months on $15 to $35 Prepaid plans or 500MB bonus data for 12 months on $45+ Prepaid plans with allowance or auto-allowance
Chatr
New
- Removed $10 Nationwide Talk & Text plan and $25 Province-wide Talk & Text plan
- Added new $25 Nationwide Talk & Text plan with unlimited Canada-wide minutes
Xplore Mobile
Ongoing
- Rollover plan with 7GB of data per month
Eastlink
Ongoing
- 3GB of Bonus Data on all Data Plans plus an extra 1GB bonus
Fido
Ongoing
- Double data on Pulse plans up to 3GB or 3GB bonus data on 5GB+ Pulse plans (main regions)
- Double data on Pulse plans up to 5GB or 5GB bonus data on 7GB+ Pulse plans (QC)
- $300 trade-in credit with the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+
- $350 trade-in credit with the LG G8 ThinQ + $200 gift card
Freedom Mobile
New
- Updated offer: New customers who BYO phone get $10/mo. off when activating on a $50+ plan or $15/mo. off on a $80+ plan – was $10/mo. off all $50+ plans previously
Ongoing
- 3GB bonus on Big Gig and Big Gig + Talk plans and 2 GB bonus on Freedom 2GB plan
- $43/mo. Freedom LTE+3G 9.5GB Promo plan
- $5/mo. digital discount on all plans
- Up to $500 trade-in credit with the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+
Koodo Mobile
Ongoing
- Prepaid Offers: $20 Activation Bonus with Prepaid phones + Free 100 Minutes Talk booster add-on + 10% off with automatic top-ups
- $200 trade-in credit with the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+ on the Tab
- Various bonus gifts with select smartphones activation on the Tab
Bell MTS
Ongoing
- Bell MTS postpaid and prepaid plans are now available only to current Bell MTS customers. New customers are redirected to the Bell website
PC Mobile
Ongoing
- Unlimited Canada-wide minutes with $35 Prepaid plan
- 1GB bonus data with the $45 and $55 Prepaid plans
- $10 add-on for the $55 plan now adds an extra 2GB instead of 1GB and $20 add-on adds an extra 4GB instead of 2GB
Petro-Canada
Ongoing
- “Text-a-Lot” promo plan with 100 Canada mins for $15/mo.
- $45/30 Days promo plan with Unlimited Canada mins and 3GB data
Public Mobile
New
- $25 Ready-made plan with 1GB 4G LTE data is now $30 (was $25)
- $30 Ready-made plan with Unlimited Talk, Text and 1GB 3G data with AutoPay
- $40 Ready-made plan with Unlimited Talk, Text and 2.5GB 3G data with AutoPay (was 5GB)
- $45 Ready-made plan with Unlimited Talk, Text and 4.5GB 3G data with AutoPay (was 6.5GB)
Ongoing
- Bonus data on select plans
- Save with AutoPay Rewards
Rogers
New
- $50 Non-Shared plan with Smart Tab plan with 1000 mins – was unlimited mins for $70 (main regions)
- $25 Non-Shared plan with No Tab plan now comes with unlimited texts – was 100 texts (main regions)
- $50 Non-Shared plan with No Tab plan with 1000 mins – was unlimited mins for $60 (main regions)
Ongoing
- Share Everything plans (main regions)
- Double data on 2.5GB and 6GB data options and 5GB bonus on all other data options for Share Everything plans (MB and SK)
- 2GB bonus data on 2GB, 4GB and 5GB data options and 4GB bonus on all other data options for Share Everything plans (QC)
- 3GB bonus data when adding a second line to a Family plan + $10/mo. off every additional line on a Share Everything plan (main regions)
- 2GB bonus data when adding a second line to a Family plan + $10/mo. off every additional line on a Share Everything plan (MB/QC/SK)
- $300 trade-in credit with the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+
- $200 gift card with the LG G8 ThinQ
SaskTel
New
- Removed Unlimited Local Calling option for Shared plans in MB and SK
- Double data on 3GB and 6GB data options and 5GB bonus on all other data options (MB/SK)
- Added 24GB and 32GB data options for Shared plans (QC)
Ongoing
- 3GB bonus data on 5GB, 7GB and 10GB Share plans data options (main regions)
- 3GB bonus data on 9GB and 15GB data options and 1GB bonus on 3GB data option (QC)
- 3GB bonus data when adding a second line to a Family plan + $10/mo. off every additional line on a Share Everything plan (main regions)
- 2GB bonus data when adding a second line to a Family plan + $10/mo. off every additional line on a Share Everything plan (MB/QC/SK)
- $200 trade-in credit with the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+
- $100 trade-in credit with the Apple iPhone XR
Telus
New
- Unlimited Talk, text and 3GB Prepaid plan now is $65/mo. instead of $70/mo.
Ongoing
- 3GB bonus data on 5GB, 7GB and 10GB Share plans data options (main regions)
- 3GB bonus data on 9GB and 15GB data options and 1GB bonus on 3GB data option (QC)
- 3GB bonus data when adding a second line to a Family plan + $10/mo. off every additional line on a Share Everything plan (main regions)
- 2GB bonus data when adding a second line to a Family plan + $10/mo. off every additional line on a Share Everything plan (MB/QC/SK)
- $200 trade-in credit with the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+
- $100 trade-in credit with the Apple iPhone XR
Videotron
New
- Removed all Canada-US Without Borders plans
Ongoing
- 200 trade-in credit with the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+
- $200 gift card with the LG G8 ThinQ
Virgin Mobile
Ongoing
- 1GB bonus data on 1GB plan, 2GB bonus on 2GB plan and 3GB bonus on all other plans (main regions)
- 1GB bonus on 1GB plan, 3GB bonus on 3GB plan and 5GB bonus data on 5GB+ plans (QC)
- $300 trade-in credit with the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+
- $200 gift card with the LG G8 ThinQ
- Bonus gift card on select phones
