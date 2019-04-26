News
PREVIOUS|

Tesla’s rolling out V2 Supercharger and Model S and X charging updates

Tesla Supercharging just got a lot better

Apr 26, 2019

4:02 PM EDT

0 comments

Tesla has begun rolling out updates for its V2 Superchargers and the Model S and X to improve charging.

The cars have added ‘On-Route Battery Charging‘ which warms up the vehicles’ batteries if the car is on route to a Supercharger. To make this work, ensure sure your vehicle has the latest update and that you’re using Tesla’s maps to navigate to a charger.

When you get to the charger, there is a new update for it as well — as long as if its a second gen charger.

In North America, the V2 chargers are being unlocked so they can charge at 150kW peak charging rates. This means that the Model 3 Long Range and the Model S and X that have 100kWh batteries will be able to charge at these new, increased rates.

This isn’t as fast as the 250 V3 but it is 25 percent faster than the old V2 charging rate.

Related Articles

News

Mar 15, 2019

12:14 AM EDT

Elon Musk to Saskatchewan: your first Supercharger will be completed soon

News

Apr 25, 2019

5:06 PM EDT

Tesla is raising the price of its Full Self-Driving feature on May 1, 2019

News

Mar 7, 2019

6:07 PM EDT

Tesla unveils its V3 Superchargers with 250kW charging rates

News

Mar 21, 2019

5:54 PM EDT

Tesla Supercharger station coming to Moosomin, Saskatchewan

Comments