Tesla has begun rolling out updates for its V2 Superchargers and the Model S and X to improve charging.
The cars have added ‘On-Route Battery Charging‘ which warms up the vehicles’ batteries if the car is on route to a Supercharger. To make this work, ensure sure your vehicle has the latest update and that you’re using Tesla’s maps to navigate to a charger.
When you get to the charger, there is a new update for it as well — as long as if its a second gen charger.
In North America, the V2 chargers are being unlocked so they can charge at 150kW peak charging rates. This means that the Model 3 Long Range and the Model S and X that have 100kWh batteries will be able to charge at these new, increased rates.
This isn’t as fast as the 250 V3 but it is 25 percent faster than the old V2 charging rate.
