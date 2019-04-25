Billing issues are the source of half of customer service calls: J.D. Power

Almost 40 percent of wireless customers in Canada are reaching out to their carriers with customer service complaints — and half of those interactions are related to billing problems, according to the latest survey published by J.D. Power.
The consumer insights group also asked respondents about the customer satisfaction of the various providers in Canada, and Bell flanker brand Virgin Mobile tops the list with a score of 811. Quebec-based provider Videotron came in second with a score of 804. Additionally, Telus brand Koodo and Sasktel tied at 799. The industry average is a score of 761.
Meanwhile, at the lower end of the scale are Rogers Wireless, Bell Mobility, and Bell MTS’ customer satisfaction scores of 734, 724, and 713, respectively.
J.D. Power scores providers on a 1,000 point scale, and today’s numbers were derived from 4,818 responses from people who have connected with the customer service departments in the last six months. The study looked at 12 different customers support channels including in-store contact, online chat, email and telephone support. It was fielded between February and March 2019.
Source: J.D. Power
