News
PREVIOUS|

Tesla Model S explodes in Shanghai, cause yet to be determined

It all happened so fast it's hard to tell what happened

Apr 22, 2019

2:32 PM EDT

0 comments

On April 21st, a first generation Tesla Model S exploded in an underground garage in Shanghai, China for seemingly no apparent reason.

Tesla has dispatched a team of investigators to try and learn more about the event, according to a statement the EV company gave Reuters.

According to the owner’s Weibo account, he supercharged his car’s battery a few hours before it exploded, but it wasn’t charging at the time of the fire.

The blast didn’t cause any injuries, but it totalled the Tesla and the cars parked around it, as seen in an online video posted after the event.

Source: @ShanghaiJayin, Reuters

Related Articles

News

Apr 11, 2019

12:55 PM EDT

Report claims Tesla and Panasonic are lowering battery expectations

News

Mar 11, 2019

10:47 AM EDT

Tesla to increase its Model 3, S and X prices as it keeps more stores open

News

Apr 12, 2019

10:41 AM EDT

Tesla removes the low-cost $47,600 Model 3 from its website

News

Apr 8, 2019

1:43 PM EDT

More efficient motors rumoured for Tesla Model S and X

Comments