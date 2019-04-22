Tesla Model S explodes in Shanghai, cause yet to be determined

On April 21st, a first generation Tesla Model S exploded in an underground garage in Shanghai, China for seemingly no apparent reason.
Tesla has dispatched a team of investigators to try and learn more about the event, according to a statement the EV company gave Reuters.
According to the owner’s Weibo account, he supercharged his car’s battery a few hours before it exploded, but it wasn’t charging at the time of the fire.
The blast didn’t cause any injuries, but it totalled the Tesla and the cars parked around it, as seen in an online video posted after the event.
Aftermath hopefully we will hear from Tesla what truly happened. pic.twitter.com/DuFi0pW9dk
— Jay in Shanghai (@ShanghaiJayin) April 21, 2019
Source: @ShanghaiJayin, Reuters
