TCL’s 4K TVs are on sale at Amazon for as low as $379 CAD

These are pretty great prices for a 4K TV

Apr 18, 2019

3:48 PM EDT

0 comments

TCL’s excellent 4K TVs are on sale at Amazon Canada for as low as $379.99 for a Series-4 model and $749.99 for a Series-6.

MobileSyrup wrote about these two TV’s in February and loved them. You can find out more about them by reading the full story. 

The Series-6 is the higher-end version of the two sets. The 55-inch size is currently listed at $749.99, and the larger 65-inch isn’t on sale but still retails for $1,235.85.

The mid-tier, but still excellent Series-4 has more sizes, and their prices are:

These televisions are on sale for the same price at Best Buy Canada as well. 

These TVs run on RokuOS, so they have most of the major streaming apps, but notably, Bell’s Crave is not one of them. Another plus is that with a bit of a workaround you can use Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa to control some features of the sets as well.

Source: Amazon Canada

