Spec comparison: Samsung Galaxy Fold vs Huawei Mate X

Samsung’s Galaxy Fold is coming out on April 26th in the U.S. and late spring/early summer in Canada. The Huawei Mate X, meanwhile, is expected to release sometime later this year.
Currently, these are the most well-known foldable options and both will cost well over $2,000 CAD.
We’re putting both devices in the ring with a specification rundown of the duo of foldable devices.
