Best Buy offering free Amazon Echo with Philips Hue starter kit

Setting up your smart lights to work with a voice assistant like Alexa is a signature feature of the quickly emerging technology.
That’s why Best Buy Canada’s latest offer of a free Amazon Echo Dot with the purchase of a Philips Hue A19 Smart Bulb Starter Kit only makes sense.
Normally retailing for $69.99 on its own, the Echo device is bundled in with the starter kit totalling $169.99 (regularly $239). The kit contains the second degeneration Bridge as well as four Hue smart bulbs, capable of white light in a colour temperature range from 2200K to 5600K.
- Philips Hue A19 Smart Bulb Starter Kit & Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) –169.99 (Normally $239)
This deal ends April 21st.
Source: Best Buy
Comments