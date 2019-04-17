Best Buy offering free Amazon Echo with Philips Hue starter kit

News
Amazon Echo on a table with a lamp

Setting up your smart lights to work with a voice assistant like Alexa is a signature feature of the quickly emerging technology.

That’s why Best Buy Canada’s latest offer of a free Amazon Echo Dot with the purchase of a Philips Hue A19 Smart Bulb Starter Kit only makes sense.

Normally retailing for $69.99 on its own, the Echo device is bundled in with the starter kit totalling $169.99 (regularly $239). The kit contains the second degeneration Bridge as well as four Hue smart bulbs, capable of white light in a colour temperature range from 2200K to 5600K.

This deal ends April 21st.

Source: Best Buy

