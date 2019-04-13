News
Federal Court grants Competition Bureau access to complaints against Bell

The CCTS will have to share copies of customer complaints related to Bell's residential services with the Competition Bureau

Apr 13, 2019

3:55 PM EDT

Canada’s Federal Court granted the Competition Bureau’s request for access to customer complaints filed against Bell Canada.

The Federal Court order requires the Commission for Complaints for Telecom-television Services (CCTS) to produce copies of customer complaints related to Bell’s residential services for the Competition Bureau.

According to a statement submitted to the Canadian Press (via The Globe and Mail), the CCTS is aware of the Competition Bureau’s investigation of Bell Canada and affiliate Bell Aliant. Further, the CCTS says it will cooperate as required by the court order.

Canada’s competition watchdog stressed that its investigation into Bell’s marketing practices is ongoing and there’s no allegation of wrongdoing at this time.

MobileSyrup has reached out to Bell for comment and will update the story accordingly.

