YouTube is developing ‘choose-your-own-adventure’ interactive programs

YouTube has opened up a new division focused on creating ‘choose-your-own-adventure’ interactive programming.
The new unit will be overseen by Ben Relles, who has worked at YouTube for eight years and previously headed up the company’s unscripted programs initiative.
YouTube’s interactive content will include some sort of live specials, according to the company. Further, YouTube plans to integrate some interactive features into both scripted and unscripted Originals.
It’s unclear exactly what sort of programs will come out of this new endeavour, but a company spokesperson told The Verge that YouTube intends to announce the first of these projects “soon.”
Going forward, YouTube will have to compete with a number of companies in the interactive content space.
In December, Netflix released its Black Mirror: Bandersnatch choose-your-own-adventure film. The company says the experiment has been such a “huge hit” that it will “double down” on producing other interactive content.
One of these other interactive shows will be a special live-action survival series starring Man vs. Wild‘s Bear Grylls.
Walmart has also invested $250 million into New York-based media startup Eko to develop interactive content.
